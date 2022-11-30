News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorcycle 'malfunction' led to William Dunlop's fatal crash at Skerries 100 in 2018, inquest hears

A fatal crash that claimed the life of top Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop at the Skerries 100 in 2018 happened after a malfunction with his machine, an inquest has heard.

By Kyle White
12 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 6:24pm

That is according to a forensic collision report, which was outlined during a pre-hearing of the full inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

A highly successful competitor who won races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, the 32-year-old Ballymoney man was riding a 1000cc Yamaha R1 motorcycle for the Lisburn-based Mar-Train Racing Team, owned by Tim and Sonya Martin, when the tragedy unfolded.

Hide Ad

Lawyers for the team say a more accurate description of what occurred is that there was ‘damage sustained’ to the machine prior to the incident, which happened during practice at the Irish National road race in County Dublin on Saturday, July 7 2018.

Ballymoney man William Dunlop died after a crash at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin in 2018.

Most Popular

An application was made by counsel representing Mar-Train Racing to admit a report by a motorsports engineer as evidence, which shows analysis of technical data from the machine prior to, and during the moment of the accident.

However, third-party reports are not normally considered as part of an inquiry and a solicitor for Mr Dunlop’s partner, Janine Brolly, said they would need to review the report before agreeing that it could be admitted.

Hide Ad

A report into the crash has also been received from Motor Cycling Ireland, the governing body of motorcycle racing in the Republic of Ireland.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, will call a witness from the body to attend the full hearing, which is expected to last two days in January. A submission was also made to call Mar-Train Racing co-owner Tim Martin.

Hide Ad
William Dunlop on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha R1 during the ill-fated practice sessions at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin in 2018.

The motorcycle ridden by Mr Dunlop remains in gardaí (Irish police) custody at Santry in Dublin.

Hide Ad

One of the sport’s leading riders, Mr Dunlop won four times at the North West 200 and was a seven-time winner at the Ulster Grand Prix.

He also achieved 108 Irish National road racing victories.

Hide Ad

A father-of-two, Mr Dunlop became the third member of the legendary motorcycle racing family to lose their life in a motorcycle racing accident after his uncle Joey died in 2000 in Estonia, while his father Robert lost his life at the North West 200 in 2008.

Northern Ireland