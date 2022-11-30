That is according to a forensic collision report, which was outlined during a pre-hearing of the full inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

A highly successful competitor who won races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, the 32-year-old Ballymoney man was riding a 1000cc Yamaha R1 motorcycle for the Lisburn-based Mar-Train Racing Team, owned by Tim and Sonya Martin, when the tragedy unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawyers for the team say a more accurate description of what occurred is that there was ‘damage sustained’ to the machine prior to the incident, which happened during practice at the Irish National road race in County Dublin on Saturday, July 7 2018.

Ballymoney man William Dunlop died after a crash at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin in 2018.

An application was made by counsel representing Mar-Train Racing to admit a report by a motorsports engineer as evidence, which shows analysis of technical data from the machine prior to, and during the moment of the accident.

However, third-party reports are not normally considered as part of an inquiry and a solicitor for Mr Dunlop’s partner, Janine Brolly, said they would need to review the report before agreeing that it could be admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report into the crash has also been received from Motor Cycling Ireland, the governing body of motorcycle racing in the Republic of Ireland.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, will call a witness from the body to attend the full hearing, which is expected to last two days in January. A submission was also made to call Mar-Train Racing co-owner Tim Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Dunlop on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha R1 during the ill-fated practice sessions at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin in 2018.

The motorcycle ridden by Mr Dunlop remains in gardaí (Irish police) custody at Santry in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the sport’s leading riders, Mr Dunlop won four times at the North West 200 and was a seven-time winner at the Ulster Grand Prix.

He also achieved 108 Irish National road racing victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad