Motorcycle racing in crisis due to insurance costs but solutions being sought

The decision was taken by the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre, at an emergency meeting on Thursday night.

Events called off include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy, plus the Ulster Grand Prix, which was set to return as a two-day national road race in August.

The cost of public liability insurance for race meetings has sky-rocketed this year, with organising clubs faced with a three-fold increase in payments compared to 2022.

North West 200 race chief Mervyn Whyte with Stanleigh Murray, Clerk of the Course on the grid at the event in 2019

Insurance for all roads, trials and short circuit meetings in Northern Ireland in 2023 has risen to £410,000, a massive hike from the £170,000 cost last year.

However, the North West 200 – Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race – still hope to run as planned from May 9-13.

Yesterday, the organisers said they have ‘not given up the fight’ and vowed to continue with efforts to ensure the event goes ahead.

Coleraine and District Motor Club said a newcomers induction day scheduled for Tuesday and the official ‘Meet the Riders’ NW200 launch in Coleraine on Wednesday are still going ahead.

Also yesterday, MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon said the organisation was exploring a range of options, including a crowdfunding campaign, in an effort to salvage some of the main race events this year.

In the Republic of Ireland, Motorcycling Ireland has so far been unsuccessful in obtaining insurance for its events.

