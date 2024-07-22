Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Racing Yamaha) won his first Neil Robinson Trophy at Bishopscourt on Sunday. Also included at the presentation by Malcolm Robinson are, from left, Ross Irwin and Ryan Gibson. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker)

​Jonny Campbell powered the Magic Bullet R1 Yamaha to his first Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy win with an inch-perfect performance over the shortened 10-lap feature race during the Mid Antrim Club-promoted meeting.

“The Neil Robinson was one of the big bike races I have always wanted to win and to see my name up there with some of the racing greats is something special” said a delighted Campbell.

In overcast but warm conditions, the original race was red-flagged after Isle of Man visitor Jamie Cringle crashed out at turn two on lap one.

In the restarted 10-lap race, Ryan Gibson led from the lights on the Gibson Motors BMW. His lead, however, was short-lived as the Banbridge rider saved a massive high side exiting the hairpin on lap two, allowing Campbell the chance to take over at the front.

Mark Conlin won the Donny Robinson Memorial Race at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker)

With a clear track the Lisburn rider made no mistakes as he claimed his maiden Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy victory.

“In the first run Cringle came across the front of me at turn two - I had committed to the corner and, unfortunately, we came together,” said Campbell. “I had some damage to the bike in the incident but we got back to the pits and got the bike sorted in time for the restart.

“In the restart I made a fantastic start in behind Ryan and when he had his big moment that gave me the advantage to pass him.

"From there I just put the head down, put the laps in and watched my pit board go up by the second.”

Gibson held on for second, despite an issue with his front brake.

Ross Irwin, on the Magic Bullet Honda and recovering from a bad start, got the better of JMcC Kawasaki’s Dean McMaster for the final podium spot.

Gibson went on to win the second Superbike race, leading from start to finish from Campbell with Irwin again competing the podium.

Belfast’s Mark Conlin hadn’t won a race in five years until yesterday when the Moto Market NRG Ducati rider completed a Supersport double at Bishopscourt.

He won the opening Supersport race after a battle with Randalstown’s Christian Elkin on the Dyno Centre NI R6 Yamaha went down to the wire.

Less than half-a-second separated the pair at the chequered flag, with Andrew Smyth on the MPW Kawasaki in third.

The best was to come for the Ducati rider as in the 12-lap feature race he used all his race craft to get the better of Elkin in the closing stages to claim the Donny Robinson Trophy for the first time.

“To win the Donny Robinson Trophy for the first time is fantastic,” said Conlin. “They don’t come around easy, I knew I had to make it work today.

"The opportunity was there and I grabbed it with both hands. I’m delighted and a big thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey, which hasn’t been easy at times.”

Smyth claimed his second podium of the day.