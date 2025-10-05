New scehdule announced at Oulton Park after Sunday's opening British Superbike race red-flagged due to '120 metres of oil contamination' following bike problem for Peter Hickman
Reigning champion and title leader Kyle Ryde was leading the race on the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha when the red flag went out at approximately 13:21 BST after Peter Hickman’s 8TEN Racing BMW suffered a tehcnical problem.
Oil was dropped on the racing line on the course and a clean-up operation taking more than two hours followed.
The spillage was reported as being around 120 metres in length during TNT Sport’s live coverage of the race.
The race is due to be restarted over eight laps, with the final race of the weekend now moved to 17:20 BST over 18 laps.
On Saturday, Australian rider Josh Brookes won the first race of the weekend on the DAO Racing Honda after a last-lap pass on Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati).