Race organiser Philip McCullough was delighted with the event and can’t wait for round two on November 5.

“I’m over the moon and reckon it was all a great success,” he said.

“Apart from running the track in the opposite direction for a bit of variety, I wouldn’t change a thing for round two. With a small band of helpers, who did a brilliant job, I believe we have created a fantastic youth series which can only get better.”

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt on his way to victory in the B/W85 class at Magilligan MX Park.

Randalstown’s Liam Devlin had the honour of being the first winner at the new championship, taking the chequered flag in the PW beginners race ahead of Brendan McAreavey and Jamie Carmichael.

Seven-year-old McAreavey from Craigavon won races two and three from Devlin for the overall with Jamie Carmichael completing the rostrum.

In the auto class it was seven-year-old Caleb Duffy from Dungiven who dominated with three wins to claim the overall from Ballymoney’s Freddie Carmichael, with Larne’s Jax Knox third.

Robbie McCullough rode a CRF 125 Honda to three wins to take the overall in the pit bike class. His twin brother Cole borrowed another CRF 125 for the fun race and the two 14-year-olds had a great battle, crossing the line with less than a wheel separating them at the chequered flag.

Liam Devlin from Randalstown was the first winner at the 2022 Beyond Signage Winter Series at Magilligan. Liam is pictured with Clara Donaghy and Cornall Devlin.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was the overall winner in the 65 class on the Derryhale Haulage/AK motorcycles/Fluid Plumbing KTM. The ten-year-old won the opening two races from Zac Rutherford but in race three had a big crash, going over the handlebars while leading at the first corner on the last lap.

He gathered himself up to finish second, six and a half seconds behind Rutherford at the chequered flag. Rutherford finished second overall with Jamie Larkin completing the rostrum. Gawley went on to win the fun race at the end of the day.

Randalstown’s James McCann, who raced for Team Ireland in the 65cc class at the recent Coupe de l’Avenir in Belgium, made a winning debut the S/W 85 class at Magilligan.

After finishing runner-up to Jamie McKee in the opening race the 11-year-old claimed two wins in races two and three for the overall, with McCullough later saying McCann had been the rider of the day. McKee and John McCann completed the top three.

Philip Mccullough pictured with his sons Cole and Robbie at Magilligan. Robbie won the pit bike class.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was in great form in the B/W 85 class winning four from four.

Despite suffering from a heavy cold the 14-year-old began his day with a gate to flag win on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM over Londonderry’s Bobby Burns.

A fall on the opening lap of race two meant he had to work hard to claim victory on the final lap of six. He wrapped up the overall with another win in race three followed by his fourth win of the day in the four-lap fun race.

“I really enjoyed the day,” he said.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was the winner of the 65 class at Magilligan MX Park.