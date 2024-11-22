Pictured are (from left) Kerry Anderson (AANI), Kenny Gardner (North Armagh Club) Julie and Grace (Gordon Ringland's sister and niece), Correy and James, Jackie Ringland, Malcolm Beattie and David Nelson (North Armagh Club) and Dr. David McManus (AANI) at the cheque presentation

North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club Off Road Section has presented a cheque to Air Ambulance NI in memory of Gordon Ringland.

The club’s directors accompanied Gordon’s partner Corrie and son James, his mum Jackie, sister Julie and niece Grace to the Air Ambulance NI base to present the cheque for monies raised at recent fundraising events.

A total of £14,526.65 was presented to Kerry Anderson and Dr David McManus from AANI.

Club members and Mr Ringland’s family were taken on a tour of the Air Ambulance helicopter by engineer John Galvin who explained the work involved in running the invaluable service.

A statement from the North Armagh Club said: “It was a bittersweet day for the family in that they were overwhelmed with the support given by, and money raised by the motorsport community in memory of Gordie, but also, they lost a beloved family member in tragic circumstances, but were heartened by the fact the lives could be saved by the money presented to AANI in Gordie’s name.

“AANI were extremely grateful for the donation and the NAMC&CC were glad to assist the fundraising, as the late Dr John Hinds, a driving force behind the AANI, was also a club member.