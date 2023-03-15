A revised quote was received by the governing body last week and combined with a figure of more than £92,000 raised via a crowdfunding campaign, racing is now possible in 2023.

All motorcycling in Northern Ireland had been cancelled in February as a result of soaring insurance costs.

However, the North West 200 is now set to take place as planned from May 9-13 along with the Cookstown 100 and Armoy national road races, although the Tandragee 100 will not run this year. Short circuit racing will also be held this season.

On Wednesday, a statement from Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “The Coleraine and District Motor Club is delighted to announce this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 will take place as planned on May 7-13.

“As has been well documented over the past month, this year’s event had been thrown into jeopardy by a huge increase in the cost of public liability insurance. A new insurance deal has finally been secured and the crucial intervention of Co.Tyrone businessman, Derek Keys, with a generous donation from his company, Euro Auctions, has ensured the 2023 NW200 can go ahead.”

NW200 race chief Mervyn Whyte said he was indebted to Mr Keys for his vital financial support.

“We are very grateful to Derek Keys and Euro Auctions for this very generous support,” said Whyte.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis. Mr Keys’ intervention has been crucial in saving this year’s North West 200.

"We also wish to express our gratitude to the many members of the motorcycle racing community who donated so generously to the crowdfunding initiative launched by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, Ulster Centre.”

In a statement from the MCUI (UC), chairman John Dillon said he was “overwhelmed with the generosity” of those who donated to the crowdfunding campaign.

He added: “The figure currently raised combined with the new insurance quote has now made this possible.

“Thanks to all the efforts of those concerned, the MCUI UC, promoting clubs and members are extremely grateful and humbled by everyone's generosity.