However, the funding is now on hold after two separate ‘call-ins’ initiated by councillors at the weekend, which requires council to revisit the decision.

A total of six signatures were required to bring the challenge, with the signatories consisting of three independent and three SDLP councillors.

Council funding for the 2023 North West 200 is now subject to legal advice after a challenge from a number of councillors.

Among their concerns is a lack of information regarding the event’s accounts and the legality of entering into a partnership with a limited company (Coleraine and District Motor Club).

Council will now take legal judgement on the decision before the matter comes before a full council meeting again.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “The North West 200 road races provide huge economic benefit to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and to Northern Ireland as a whole.

“The Coleraine and District Motor Club is disappointed to learn of the latest development concerning the Council’s support of the event but remains confident the application for essential funding to secure the future of the NW200 will have a successful outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council’s increased in-kind funding would be used primarily to cover the costs involved in setting up the North West 200 course, which became a priority after the course build manager resigned from the role this year.

Whyte’s proposal faced significant opposition from Sinn Fein, SDLP and independent councillors but was initially passed by 21 votes to 11 on Monday, October 10. There were three abstentions.

The Limavady man said at the time he was “well pleased” with the outcome after council backed his proposal, which Whyte said left the North West 200 “on a good footing” for 2023.

For now, though, there is more uncertainty over next year’s race until council looks into the issues raised by the call-in process.

Advertisement Hide Ad