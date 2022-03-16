North West 200 practice and race schedule for 2022

Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycling event will run from May 10-14 and returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic forced successive cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Opening practice takes place on Tuesday, May 10 from 9.15am to 3.15pm with final qualifying on Thursday, May 12 also running from 9.15am to 3.15pm.

The first three races of the 2022 meeting will be held on the Thursday evening of race week from 5pm to 9pm, including the first Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin events.

The North West 200 returns this year for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday, the main race bill features both Superbike races plus the second Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin races. Roads will be closed from 9.15am to 7pm.

All the top names will be back in action around the Triangle circuit this year, when Michael Dunlop will make his roads debut on Paul Bird’s Ducati Panigale, while John McGuinness returns with Honda Racing UK alongside four-time Superbike winner Glenn Irwin.

A stellar entry includes Peter Hickman, Ian Hutchinson, Dean Harrison, James Hillier, Michael Rutter, Conor Cummins, Davey Todd and Gary Johnson.

A strong home contingent is led by Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston, plus Adam McLean, Derek Sheils, Paul Jordan, Michael Sweeney, Brian McCormack and Mike Browne.

NW200 PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 10 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

Thursday, May 12 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

NW200 THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 10 (Roads closed 5pm-9pm, first race approx 5.45pm)

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps)

Race 2 - Superstock (6 laps)

Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps)

NW200 SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 14 (Roads closed 9.15am-7pm, first race approx 10am)

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps)

Race 2 - Superbike (6 laps)

Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps)

Race 4 - Superstock (6 laps)

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike (7 laps)

*In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day by giving 24 hours notice to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days could be Wednesday, May 11 and Friday, May 13.

In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Tuesday, May 10 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 14 from 7pm-9pm.

