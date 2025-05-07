Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Rutter is set to mark the 33rd anniversary of his North West 200 debut in style this week with a milestone 100th race start at Northern Ireland’s motorcycling showpiece.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular English rider is the third most successful competitor in history around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course with 14 victories.

Only Ulsterman Alastair Seeley with 29 and road racing legend Robert Dunlop (15) have achieved more success at the north coast showpiece, where opening practice takes place on Wednesday (roads closed from 9am to 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter’s famous racing father Tony won nine times at the North West between 1973 and 1982 he has carried on the proud family tradition with aplomb.

North West 200 stalwart Michael Rutter (right) with fellow racer Ian Hutchinson and Race Director Mervyn Whyte in the paddock in Portrush on Tuesday. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Rutter will compete in all three Superbikes races on a Bathams AJN BMW and a Yamaha R7 in the Supertwin class.

The 53-year-old is running a team in the British Superbike Championship for the first time after signing exciting prospect Storm Stacey, leaving Rutter with less time to focus on his own racing plans.

He will only compete in the Supertwin races at the TT this year, opting instead to focus more on helping his team’s other rider, Craig Neve, who is also in action this week at the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s 33 years this year coming to the North West and I’m coming back with a Superbike and an R7 Yamaha Supertwin, so I’ll concentrate on those two classes,” Rutter said.

“Obviously with the Bathams AJN team we’ve got Craig Neve who’s in every class virtually, so we’ve got a full-on North West assault.

“If I didn’t still enjoy it or have a passion for it then I wouldn’t be here.

“My first year was 1992 and I’ve done 97 starts, so we should have 100 starts this year,” added Rutter, who is due to compete in five races in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m only riding a Superbike at the North West, I’m not going to ride one at the TT.

“I want to go down the straight at 210mph if I can and I’ve still got that buzz to go and do that that.

“I think I’ve got to be realistic where I finish. We’ve had some good results, 14 wins and 34 podiums, and it’d be great to get another one, but if we could get somewhere inside that top six in some of the races, that would be my aim.”

Rutter has been racing at the North West for over three decades but he is reluctant to put a timeframe on any potential retirement plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know yet, I just take it meeting by meeting and that’s what I’ve done for the last few years,” he said.

“A lot of people have said the same question and asked how long will I carry on. I might wake up tomorrow morning and not want to do it, I don’t know, so I just approach it like that.