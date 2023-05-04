NW200: Practice and race schedule for the 2023 event and road closing times
Practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and road closing times for Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, which takes place from May 9-13.
NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING
Tuesday, May 9 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)
Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Supersport
Session 3 – Superbike
Session 4 – Supertwin
Session 5 - Superstock
Thursday, May 11 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)
Session 1 – Supertwin (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Superstock
Session 3 – Supersport
Session 4 – Superbike
THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 11 (Roads closed 5pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.45pm)
RACE 1 – Strain Engineering Supersport (6 laps)
RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superstock (6 laps)
RACE 3 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps)
SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 13 (Roads closed 9.15am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)
RACE 1 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)
RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps)
RACE 3 – J.M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)
RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)
RACE 5 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)
Please note: In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days could Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12.
In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Tuesday, May 9 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 13 from 7pm-9pm.