NW200: Practice and race schedule for the 2023 event and road closing times

Practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and road closing times for Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, which takes place from May 9-13.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 4th May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:17 BST

NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING

Tuesday, May 9 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)

The North West 200 takes place from May 9-13 on the north coast
Session 2 – Supersport

Session 3 – Superbike

Session 4 – Supertwin

Session 5 - Superstock

Thursday, May 11 (Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

Session 1 – Supertwin (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Superstock

Session 3 – Supersport

Session 4 – Superbike

THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 11 (Roads closed 5pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.45pm)

RACE 1 – Strain Engineering Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps)

SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 13 (Roads closed 9.15am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps)

RACE 3 – J.M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 5 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)

Please note: In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days could Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12.

In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Tuesday, May 9 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 13 from 7pm-9pm.

