Richard Cooper won a drama-filled Supersport race on Saturday at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 after a titanic scrap that went down to Juniper chicane on the last lap.

The race was earlier red-flagged when two riders crashed. One competitor came off at Mill Road and a second rider crashed at Church corner.

It was later confirmed that Jeremy McWilliams was the rider who came off at Mill Road roundabout but he was able to participate later in the afternoon in the second Supertwin race.

Cooper and runner-up Dean Harrison ran over the grass as they disputed the lead at Juniper on a frantic last lap, with Thursday’s race winner Michael Dunlop unable to capitalise in third.

Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) won the Supersport race on Saturday at the North West 200. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Cooper held on to win his sixth NW200 race by 0.140s seconds in the warm sunshine on the north coast from Harrison and Dunlop, with the top three covered by just two tenths of a second.

Davey Todd was 10 seconds back in fourth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

“We all got through the chicane in one piece in my eyes,” said Cooper, who was riding the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

“More races should be four laps, there's no rest. I'm only a part-time racer – when I do turn up I give it my best.

“I just held on, there was no other option and I had to run straight. I managed to get out the other side and controlled myself, and it takes a brave man to pass someone at the last corner.

“I enjoy winning Supersport races but to do it in front of these fans is something special.”

Runner-up Harrison was denied his maiden win by the narrowest of margins but enjoyed the shootout around the ‘Triangle’ course.

“I knew from the start of the race it was going to be difficult to be honest,” said the Honda Racing rider.

“As soon as anyone passed me, I was straight back past them and I was constantly in the slipstream.

“The middle of the corner I felt I had him [Richard Cooper] to be fair and then Michael tried to have a do at me at Metropole on the last lap.

“I chopped in the inside and we had a bit of a coming together and then me and Richard had a bit of a bash. It's good for everyone to see.”

Dunlop in third said it had been a “great race”

"It was a great race. Everyone was on the same run, it was hard to call that one,” he said.

“The two boys knew they weren't making the turn. The two of them ran on but I made the chicane – they made a clear advantage.

“I ran on earlier [in the Superbike race] but didn't get an advantage from it. I'm not going to cry about it, what do you say about it – unless the organisers look at it, I don’t know. It was great racing. It's always going to go down to that last chicane."

Dunlop made a poor start on his factory Ducati V2 as Todd led from Harrison and Peter Hickman (Trooper/PHR Performance Triumph).

At University on the first lap, Harrison was now in front from Todd, Cooper and Hickman.

Cooper led into Mather’s from Harrison and Todd as Hickman and Alastair Seeley (MSS/CD Racing Kawasaki) ran on.

The order at Metropole was Cooper, Harrison, Todd and Dunlop.

Harrison was back in front at the end of the lap by 0.4s from Cooper, with Todd and Dunlop in pursuit and Paul Jordan in fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda.

After three laps, Harrison led after taking the lead from Cooper at Juniper chicane with Dunlop in touch and Todd dropping back.

The trio were covered by only half-a-second as they set off on their last lap.

Harrison had pulled a slight gap by Mill Road roundabout.

However, Cooper and Dunlop reeled him in on the run to Coleraine and Dunlop moved ahead for the first time at University.

Cooper was in a determined mood though and hit back to lead at Mather’s chicane from Dunlop and Harrison.

At Metropole, Cooper went slightly wide but held his position to lead from Harrison and Dunlop on the final run over the Coast Road.

On the approach to Juniper, Harrison drew alongside Cooper on his inside but the duo ran over the grass after going in too deep.

Cooper held his nerve and came out ahead, charging over Quarry Hill to secure his second Supersport win at the North West by a tenth of a second from Harrison.

Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race in third at 118.315mph, a few hundredths of a second behind.

Todd was over 10 seconds down at the finish with Hickman and Seeley the top six.

Josh Brookes was seventh ahead of his Jackson Racing Honda team-mate Paul Jordan.