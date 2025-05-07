Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday’s qualifying sessions at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 have been delayed following a red flag incident at the beginning of the Supersport session involving more than one rider.

The session was stopped on the first lap and one competitor has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with another rider transported in an ambulance.

It was the third red flag stoppage on a frustrating opening day at the 2025 meeting on the sun-kissed north coast after Superbike qualifying was halted twice because of oil contamination.

Oil at University Corner caused the first red flag while a further oil spill from Station Corner towards University resulted in a lengthy delay.

Wednesday's qualifying sessions at the North West 200 have been delayed following three red flags on a frustrating opening day on the north coast. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The Supersport session was restarted at 14:42 BST with time running out for the organisers before roads were scheduled to open around the 8.9-mile course by 15:00 BST.