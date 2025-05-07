NW200: Two riders taken to hospital after incident in Supersport qualifying
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The session was stopped on the first lap and one competitor has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with another rider transported in an ambulance.
It was the third red flag stoppage on a frustrating opening day at the 2025 meeting on the sun-kissed north coast after Superbike qualifying was halted twice because of oil contamination.
Oil at University Corner caused the first red flag while a further oil spill from Station Corner towards University resulted in a lengthy delay.
The Supersport session was restarted at 14:42 BST with time running out for the organisers before roads were scheduled to open around the 8.9-mile course by 15:00 BST.
The newcomers practice and opening Superbike qualifying took place earlier.
England’s Peter Hickman was fastest in Superbike qualifying on his 8TEN Racing BMW with a speed of 121.732mph from Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK), whose best lap was 121.385mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.