NW200: Two riders taken to hospital after incident in Supersport qualifying

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 7th May 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wednesday’s qualifying sessions at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 have been delayed following a red flag incident at the beginning of the Supersport session involving more than one rider.

The session was stopped on the first lap and one competitor has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with another rider transported in an ambulance.

It was the third red flag stoppage on a frustrating opening day at the 2025 meeting on the sun-kissed north coast after Superbike qualifying was halted twice because of oil contamination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oil at University Corner caused the first red flag while a further oil spill from Station Corner towards University resulted in a lengthy delay.

Wednesday's qualifying sessions at the North West 200 have been delayed following three red flags on a frustrating opening day on the north coast. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)Wednesday's qualifying sessions at the North West 200 have been delayed following three red flags on a frustrating opening day on the north coast. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)
Wednesday's qualifying sessions at the North West 200 have been delayed following three red flags on a frustrating opening day on the north coast. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The Supersport session was restarted at 14:42 BST with time running out for the organisers before roads were scheduled to open around the 8.9-mile course by 15:00 BST.

The newcomers practice and opening Superbike qualifying took place earlier.

England’s Peter Hickman was fastest in Superbike qualifying on his 8TEN Racing BMW with a speed of 121.732mph from Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK), whose best lap was 121.385mph.

Related topics:Dean HarrisonEnglandBMW

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice