Paul Jordan and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing part company
Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team and Paul Jordan have parted company.
A statement released on Wednesday evening described the split as amicable and said the Dungannon team, owned and run by ex-racer John Burrows, would see out the rest of the year with Cork’s Mike Browne.
Magherafelt man Jordan, who joined the team in 2020 alongside Browne – replacing Derek Sheils and Tom Weeden – crashed out at Armoy last month in a high-speed spill in qualifying. He was able to continue racing and achieved a best result of fifth in the opening Supersport event.
Jordan was in action last Saturday at the Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down, where he rode a Yamaha for Prez Racing.
The Burrows’ team statement said: “Burrows Engineering/RK Racing have agreed to amicably part ways with Paul Jordan.
“Unfortunately we feel that the time is right to go our separate ways. Paul still remains as a friend to the team and we would like to thank him for his services in 2020/21 and wish him the best of luck in whatever route his career takes next.
“We will continue our 2021 campaign as planned with our efforts solely behind Mike Browne.”