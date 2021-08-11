Paul Jordan and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing part company

A statement released on Wednesday evening described the split as amicable and said the Dungannon team, owned and run by ex-racer John Burrows, would see out the rest of the year with Cork’s Mike Browne.

Magherafelt man Jordan, who joined the team in 2020 alongside Browne – replacing Derek Sheils and Tom Weeden – crashed out at Armoy last month in a high-speed spill in qualifying. He was able to continue racing and achieved a best result of fifth in the opening Supersport event.

Jordan was in action last Saturday at the Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down, where he rode a Yamaha for Prez Racing.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan and the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team have parted company in an amicable split.

The Burrows’ team statement said: “Burrows Engineering/RK Racing have agreed to amicably part ways with Paul Jordan.

“Unfortunately we feel that the time is right to go our separate ways. Paul still remains as a friend to the team and we would like to thank him for his services in 2020/21 and wish him the best of luck in whatever route his career takes next.