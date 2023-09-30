News you can trust since 1737
Penultimate round of Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt abandoned due to oil spill and wet weather

The penultimate round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down was abandoned on Saturday due to an oil spill combined with wet weather.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
The track contamination was exacerbated by the rain, with the organisers opting to call the event off after spending time attempting to clean the circuit.

Only two races were held at the Enniskillen Club’s meeting, with Tobermore’s Adam McLean winning the Supertwin event on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki by 4.4s from championship leader Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki). Christian Elkin completed the rostrum in third on his RB Engineering Kawasaki.

Barry Davidson won the Classic race on the MBR Honda 500.

The penultiumate round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday was called off due to oil on the circuit and wet weather. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
The penultiumate round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday was called off due to oil on the circuit and wet weather. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press
In qualifying, Ballymena’s Jason Lynn claimed pole on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki by just over a tenth of a second from Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW), with Johnny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) and Ballynahinch man McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) the top four.

Ballymena’s Lynn was crowned Ulster Superbike champion at the previous round at Kirkistown for the first time.

Lynn also secured pole in the Supersport class on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha R6 by 0.665s from McGreevy, with McLean three tenths further adrift in third.

Three-time champion Lynn leads the Supersport standings by 30 points from McGreevy ahead of the final round at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt from October 20-21, which brings the curtain down on the Irish motorcycling season.

