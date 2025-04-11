Question mark over FHO Racing plans for one-man team in 2025 British Superbike Championship

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 13:29 BST
Plans for Faye Ho’s FHO Racing BMW Team to run a one-rider effort in this year’s British Superbike Championship appear to be in doubt.

Sources within the sport have indicated that the team has pulled out of the series.

FHO Racing has been approached for comment but has not responded.

In February, it was confirmed that road racing stars Peter Hickman and new signing Davey Todd had split from Ho’s outfit to run their own team, 8TEN Racing, with official support from BMW Motorrad UK in the British Superbike Championship and at the North West 20 and Isle of Man TT.

FHO Racing team owner Faye Ho
FHO Racing team owner Faye Ho

It was also announced that FHO Racing would continue in BSB with 2024 IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik from Ukraine.

At the time, team owner and entrepreneur Ho said: “I’ve come to realise I cannot fully commit to the previous levels of time that I have given to BSB and Road Racing since becoming team owner in 2021 with additional commitments I have back at home in Macau.

“With the support of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and my continued passion for BSB, we have altered our approach to run a one-rider team for the 2025 season, with the very talented Ilya Mikhalchik joining us as current IDM Superbike champion and I am excited to see what he can achieve.”

FHO Racing was absent from last weekend’s first official BSB test at Navarra in Spain.

Mikhalchik, meanwhile, participated in the official Endurance World Championship test at Le Mans in France on a BMW M1000RR with the ERC Endurance team ahead of the iconic 24-Hours race from April 17-20.

