The opening day of the 49th Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down has been abandoned due to wet weather.

Qualifying sessions were held at the MCRRCI’s event but following track inspections, the scheduled race programme in the afternoon was called off due to standing surface water.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the Downpatrick area until 3pm on Saturday.

Former Ulster Superbike champion and 2019 Enkalon Trophy winner Carl Phillips claimed pole for the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike races on the J McC Racing Kawasaki ahead of Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki).

Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) topped the Ulster Superbike qualifying session at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

In the IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport class, McGreevy sealed pole secured pole from Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha).

The event is the second round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship, with Kirkistown in Co Down on Easter Monday set to host round three.