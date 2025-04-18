Rain wipes out opening day of Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down as yellow weather warning comes into force

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The opening day of the 49th Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down has been abandoned due to wet weather.

Qualifying sessions were held at the MCRRCI’s event but following track inspections, the scheduled race programme in the afternoon was called off due to standing surface water.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the Downpatrick area until 3pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Ulster Superbike champion and 2019 Enkalon Trophy winner Carl Phillips claimed pole for the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike races on the J McC Racing Kawasaki ahead of Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki).

Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) topped the Ulster Superbike qualifying session at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) topped the Ulster Superbike qualifying session at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)
Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) topped the Ulster Superbike qualifying session at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

In the IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport class, McGreevy sealed pole secured pole from Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha).

The event is the second round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship, with Kirkistown in Co Down on Easter Monday set to host round three.

Racing on Saturday at Bishopscourt is due to commence at 9am. Admission is £20.

Related topics:DownpatrickMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice