Reigning National Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr leads Sunflower Trophy charge for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
The Donegal man has been competing in the United States this season in the MotoAmerica series, finishing sixth overall on the AMD Motorsport Honda.
Kerr clinched the prestigious Sunflower silverware for the first time in 2022, beating Northern Ireland’s Alastair Seeley as he added his name to an illustrious list of past winners that includes famous names such as Joey Dunlop, Ron Haslam, Steve Hislop and Jonathan Rea.
Last October, Kerr finished as the runner-up in the showpiece race at the Co Down circuit behind British Superbike contender Charlie Nesbitt from Swindon, who sealed victory on the Hawk Racing Honda.
Kilmacrennan man Kerr will ride the Burrows/RK Racing BMW M1000RR in a one-off appearance in all three Superbike races at the Sunflower meeting, which takes place from October 18-19.
In a statement, the Ulster team said: “The team are excited to have a rider of Richard’s pedigree onboard and it will be a nice way to round off our 2024 season.
“Jack Burrows will also be back on home soil for the first time in 2024 as he competes in both Moto3 races aboard his Honda Moto 3 BTC (British Talent Cup) bike.”
Kerr was hoping to secure a ride in the British Superbike Championship this year but seized the opportunity to race in the USA.
He finished fifth and sixth in the final races of the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park last weekend to wrap up sixth overall in his maiden campaign in the series.
The 24-year-old also contested the Superbike races at the final round, claiming 14th in the opener and an impressive ninth in the second race at the 2.25-mile course.
“New Jersey was a good weekend for sure and there were a lot of positives to take out of it,” said Kerr, who was particularly satisfied with his performance in the second Superbike race.
“I was really competitive, finishing in a good ninth ahead of a few of the Superstock boys who’d beat me earlier whilst being the first Honda to finish was also pleasing.
“The circuit suited me, and I was pleased with both my results and lap times and it’s fair to say we’ve been learning all season. It’s been a good year and an enjoyable one too.”
