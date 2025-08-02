Richard Cooper wins Supersport opener at Classic Bike Festival as Danny Kent qualifies on pole for Superbike races at Bishopscourt
Racing was delayed after an oil spill during Supersport qualifying, meaning both Open Invitation races will take place on Sunday.
Cooper, who qualified on pole in the Supersport class on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, led on the opening lap before coming under pressure from McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy.
The leading duo traded blows before Cooper pulled an advantage at the front to lead by 0.3s at half distance.
Cooper continued to edge clear, with Ulster Supersport champion McGreevy now under attack from BSB rider Storm Stacey.
As the race reached the final stages, Stacey set the fastest lap overall on the Steve Foster Cranes Yamaha R6 in 1m 07.728s (96.953mph) as he moved into second place.
However, Cooper had enough in hand to win by 1.476s from Stacey, with McGreevy securing the last podium place.
Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) was around 2.3s down on McGreevy in fourth position.
BSB contender Danny Kent quailed on pole on the McAMS Yamaha for the Open Invitation races with a time of 1m 06.828s (98.258mph).
Kent was 1.071s ahead of McGreevy in second on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki, with Ulster Superbike champion Johnny Campbell third fastest on the 155 Racing BMW.
Cooper was fourth quickest on his 600 Yamaha ahead of Stacey, also riding a 600 Yamaha, with Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Honda), Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) and Carl Phillips (SBT Ireland Kawasaki) the top eight.
