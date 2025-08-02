Nottingham’s Richard Cooper won the first Supersport race at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

Racing was delayed after an oil spill during Supersport qualifying, meaning both Open Invitation races will take place on Sunday.

Cooper, who qualified on pole in the Supersport class on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, led on the opening lap before coming under pressure from McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy.

The leading duo traded blows before Cooper pulled an advantage at the front to lead by 0.3s at half distance.

Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) won the opening Supersport race at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Cooper continued to edge clear, with Ulster Supersport champion McGreevy now under attack from BSB rider Storm Stacey.

As the race reached the final stages, Stacey set the fastest lap overall on the Steve Foster Cranes Yamaha R6 in 1m 07.728s (96.953mph) as he moved into second place.

However, Cooper had enough in hand to win by 1.476s from Stacey, with McGreevy securing the last podium place.

Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) was around 2.3s down on McGreevy in fourth position.

BSB contender Danny Kent quailed on pole on the McAMS Yamaha for the Open Invitation races with a time of 1m 06.828s (98.258mph).

Kent was 1.071s ahead of McGreevy in second on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki, with Ulster Superbike champion Johnny Campbell third fastest on the 155 Racing BMW.