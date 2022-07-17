Richard Kerr and Alastair Seeley wins feature races at Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt

The Mid Antrim Club’s two-day meeting – round five of the Ulster Superbike Championship – produced some incredible racing, particularly on Saturday in the Supersport class when Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey was a double winner on the McAdoo Kawasaki after two thrilling battles with Seeley.

McGlinchey was not in action yesterday, with the McAdoo team observing a long-standing tradition of never racing on a Sunday.

In the 24-year-old’s absence, Carrickfergus man Seeley emerged as a comfortable winner of the Donny Robinson Memorial race on the IFS Yamaha R6, coming home with six seconds in hand over Adam McLean (McLean Racing Yamaha), with young gun Cameron Dawson in third on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki ahead of fellow British championship rider Jamie Lyons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha) leads Richard Kerr (AMD Motorsport Honda) at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Sunday.

The victory completed a Sunday double for Seeley in the class after the former British champion won the earlier Supersport race by 5.2s from McLean, who was using the event to get dialled into his new 600 Yamaha ahead of the upcoming Armoy Road Races.

Christian Elkin took third on the Bob Wylie Yamaha ahead of Cookstown’s Gary McCoy (Madbros Yamaha) and Dawson, with Lyons in sixth.

Co Donegal man Kerr, a winner for the first time in the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Knockhill in Scotland last month, clinched victory in the Neil Robinson Memorial race on the AMD Motorsport Honda.

Kerr, who was racing at home for the first time since the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2019, was a dominant winner in the feature race by almost 10 seconds from Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) after Seeley went out on lap three. Johnny Campbell completed the podium places ahead of McCoy, Ryan Gibson and Ross Irwin.

Seeley’s exit was the first time this season that he failed to win on the IFS Yamaha R1 in the Ulster Superbike Championship, with the record 27-time North West 200 winner notching up 11 straight victories. The 42-year-old did the double in the class on Saturday, beating Kerr on each occasion.

Seeley also won Sunday’s opening Superbike race for a hat-trick, seeing off Kerr by 5.4s with third place going to Lynn, who crossed the line nine seconds further back.