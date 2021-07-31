Rider airlifted to hospital after crash at Armoy Road Races
Castleblayney’s Joe Loughlin was airlifted to hospital following a crash at the Armoy Road Races on Saturday.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 5:35 pm
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 5:36 pm
The incident occurred on the warm-up lap for the final race of the event, the showpiece ‘Race of Legends’, at around 4.30pm.
Loughlin came off his Kawasaki machine at Church Bends and was said to have sustained chest and leg injuries. He was said to be alert and talking at the scene before being airlifted to hospital by the NI Air Ambulance.