A serious incident occurred in the National Superstock 1000 race at Donington Park on Saturday. (File photo)

Saturday’s National Superstock 1000 race at Donington Park was red-flagged following a serious incident on the opening lap.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish rider Callum Grigor came off on the approach to Goddards Corner, with he and his machine colliding with Manx competitor Nathan Harrison, who also crashed.

Grigor is described as being in a “serious” condition and has been placed in an induced coma, the BSB organisers have confirmed in an official statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.

A statement from Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR) read: “In the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park circuit today (Saturday), Callum Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race on the approach to Goddards Corner. He and his machine then collided with Nathan Harrison who also fell.

“The race was immediately red flagged and both riders were attended to by the BSB Medical Team. Callum Grigor was found to be in a serious condition and required immediate trackside intervention, including being placed into an induced coma.

“Nathan Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.

“Both riders were transferred to the local major trauma centre, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for onward assessment and care.