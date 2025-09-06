Rider in 'serious condition' following incident at Donington Park British Superbike round, organisers confirm
Scottish rider Callum Grigor came off on the approach to Goddards Corner, with he and his machine colliding with Manx competitor Nathan Harrison, who also crashed.
Grigor is described as being in a “serious” condition and has been placed in an induced coma, the BSB organisers have confirmed in an official statement.
Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.
A statement from Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR) read: “In the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park circuit today (Saturday), Callum Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race on the approach to Goddards Corner. He and his machine then collided with Nathan Harrison who also fell.
“The race was immediately red flagged and both riders were attended to by the BSB Medical Team. Callum Grigor was found to be in a serious condition and required immediate trackside intervention, including being placed into an induced coma.
“Nathan Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.
“Both riders were transferred to the local major trauma centre, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for onward assessment and care.
“Further information will be provided when available.”