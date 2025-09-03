One of the riders involved in what was described as a “very serious incident” at Oulton Park by No Limits Racing sustained multiple injuries that will require a “lengthy recovery”.

However, Andrew Stuart’s racing team said initial signs were ‘positive’.

Stuart was involved in an incident with Chris Edmenson during the 12th race of the event on August 30.

The two riders were treated at the trackside before being taken to the medical centre, with Stuart sustaining “multiple injuries”, according to a statement from No Limits Racing, while Edmenson was discharged.

A No Limits Racing club meeting at Oulton Park was abandoned on August 30. (Archive photo)

The race was restarted but a further crash resulted in another stoppage, with the organisers then taking the decision to abandon the remainder of the meeting.

An official statement from No Limits Racing read: “On the opening lap of Race 12 (Metzeler Newcomer 1000 /No Limits Cup 1000/No Limits Old School 1K Trophy) at Oulton Park [August 30], there was an incident involving #23 Chris Edmenson and #68 Andrew Stuart at the Cascades section of the circuit.

“The race was immediately stopped, and medical services were deployed.

“Both riders were treated by the trackside medical team and then taken to the circuit medical centre for further assessment.

“After an intermission to allow treatment of the riders, Race 12 was restarted. However, following an incident at Lodge Corner, which resulted in a further medical stoppage, the event was suspended due to ongoing medical intervention at the medical centre.

“Subsequently, #68 Andrew Stuart was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital North Midlands (UHNM) with multiple injuries, and #23 Chris Edmenson was discharged from the medical centre.

“Following further discussion between the Clerk of the Course and the Chief Medical Officer, the decision was made to abandon the remainder of the event. Further information will be available to participants in due course.

“Following updates from UHNM and the Royal Navy Road Race Team on behalf of Andrew Stuart and his family, we can report that Andrew sustained multiple injuries which will involve a lengthy recovery, but initial signs are positive and he is in good spirits.”

Stuart rides for the Royal Navy Road Race team, which also issued a statement praising the swift response following the accident.

“First, we'd like to start this with a huge thank you to everyone in the paddock for all the support over the last 24 hours,” the statement reads.

“It really does highlight what an amazing group of people we have within the No Limits Racing paddock.

“As most will be aware, one of the incidents in the Newcomer 1000 race at Oulton Park yesterday afternoon involved Andy. He has sustained multiple injuries which will involve a lengthy recovery, but initial signs are positive and he seems in good spirits given the circumstances.

“He is surrounded by the people who love and support him most, and he's very aware of the support that's been sent his way in the last 24 hours.

“The response from the marshals first on the scene, to all the medical, circuit and No Limits staff and now hospital staff has been second to none.

“We ask that you respect Andy's privacy while he and his loved ones take stock of the situation and give him the support he needs.”