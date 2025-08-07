Irish road racer Anthony O’Carroll will finally return home more than a year after he was seriously injured in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

O’Carroll was involved in a crash on the first night of the meeting at Ballakeighan on the 4.25-mile Billown course.

The 29-year-old, who had competed in the Support classes at Irish national road races including the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy, suffered multiple complex fractures in the incident.

After being treated in hospital in Liverpool, he returned to Ireland in September 2024 and attended hospital at Cork and the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Irish road racer Anthony O’Carroll at Joey’s Gate during the Southern 100 newcomer familiarisation lap in July 2024. (Photo by Daven Kneen/Pacemaker Press)

O’Carroll then continued his recovery at the Brampton Rehabilitation facility in Oranmore, Galway.

However, he is now due to return to his home in Ballyduff in Co Kerry on Friday, August 8.

A special welcome has been arranged on Saturday at Ballyduff Community Centre between 3:30pm and 4:30pm, while well-wishers will also have the chance to catch up with Anthony at Walsh’s Bar between 5pm and 6:30pm on Sunday.

It has been a long road to recovery for the Irish rider and a challenging year for his parents, Mary and Nelius, who have done everything in their power to ensure he received the best treatment possible.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Mary told The Kerryman. “There is a load of emotion because it is going to be very emotional for us as a family.

“Anthony hasn’t been home for over a year and a half because he was in Australia before the accident. I’m just nervous that everything will go well and that Anthony will handle it.

“He is still a brain patient even though he is making huge progress. There is obviously some apprehension involved. We’re just hoping Anthony won’t be overwhelmed by it.

His parents wished to place on record their thanks to everyone who had supported them since Anthony’s accident.

“The support and help we have received has been unbelievable. This has made the journey so much easier. When we needed it most, these people were there to help us,” Mary added.

“Then there is the people of the parish who have been fantastic. In fact, people from all over Ireland have reached out to me through social media.