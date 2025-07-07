TAS Racing team principal Philip Neill says Rory Skinner’s British Superbike victory in the rain at Knockhill in Scotland on Sunday showed that the team is “finding consistency” with the Ducati Panigale V4.

The Moneymore-based outfit made the switch to the Italian machine for 2025 after 10 years with BMW Motorrad.

Former Moto2 World Championship rider Skinner joined TAS Racing in 2024.

However, the 23-year-old was hampered by injury last season after breaking his leg in a crash at Snetterton, only three weeks after his maiden BSB success at Knockhill.

Race winner Rory Skinner on the podium at Knockhill in Scotland on Sunday with runner-up Bradley Ray (left) and Fraser Rogers, who was third. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

The 2020 British Supersport champion was retained for a second year to spearhead the team’s switch to Ducati machinery under the Cheshire Mouldings banner.

Skinner finished third on Saturday in the opening race of the weekend at Knockhill before improving to second place in the second race on Sunday.

In wet conditions, he then won the final race of the weekend at the fourth round, leading all the way after taking the lead from championship pacesetter Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha).

Skinner won by four seconds from Ray, ending the 2022 champion’s unbeaten run of eight BSB wins in a row, which equalled mentor Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne’s record from 2003.

Skinner also denied Ray a third consecutive treble after the title favourite’s hat-tricks at Donington Park and Snetterton.

Now tied in third place in the standings with Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), Skinner is beginning to make headway with the Ducati.

Neill said: “There’s always a lot of expectation on Rory at Knockhill and he handled that very well and we’re delighted to have our first win on the Ducati.

“We’re now finding consistency at the business end with the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati V4 package and moving up the championship standings.

“Thanks to the whole team for the effort this weekend.”

With his first win on the Panigale V4 under his belt, Skinner is now looking ahead to the fifth round at Brands Hatch from July 25-27.

“A massive thank you to the guys at TAS Racing and Cheshire Mouldings Ducati. They stood by me even when I didn’t think I could do it myself,” he said.

“It’s been a tough time since my win here 12 months ago but we’re now on the right path.

“I’m feeling good on the Ducati now, comfortable in all conditions, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Italian Edoardo Colombi is also competing for TAS Racing in the British Supersport Championship this year on a Ducati V2.