Round-up of results from the 'Big 3 Series' finale at Kirkistown in Co Down
Ross Irwin claimed the King of Kirkistown title in the final points standings from Jonny Campbell, while Korie McGreevy was the Crown Prince of Kirkistown in the Supersport class and Christian Elkin secured the President’s Cup in the Supertwin category.
King of Kirkistown Superbike Race 1
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:26.318
2 R Irwin (Honda) +0.577s
3 J Campbell (Yamaha) +0.783s
4 R Gibson (BMW) +2.231s
5 A McBride (BMW) +17.20s
6 R Dobson (Suzuki) +17.281s
Fastest lap: Campbell 55.466s (98.136mph)
King of Kirkistown Superbike Race 2
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:25.696
2 R Irwin (Honda) +1.801s
3 J Campbell (Yamaha) +1.811s
4 R Gibson (BMW) +2.010s
5 R Dobson (Suzuki) +17.054s
6 D Matheson (BMW) +17.517s
Fastest lap: Campbell 55.822s (97.510mph)
Crown Prince of Kirkistown Race 2
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:35.353
2 M Conlin (Ducati) +0.927s
3 C Elkin (Yamaha) 1.567s
4 J Campbell (Yamaha) +10.606s
5 L Hara (Yamaha) +24.159s
6 J Doy (Suzuki) +27.148s
Fastest lap: Conlin 55.607s (96.158mph)
Crown Prince of Kirkistown Race 1
*Result declared void due to technical issue with start lights
President’s Cup Supertwin Race 1
1 C Elkin (Kawasaki) 9:54.418
2 C Irwin (Aprilia) +3.890s
3 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +19.228s
Fastest lap: Elkin 58.601s (92.886mph)
President’s Cup Supertwin Race 2
1 C Elkin (Kawasaki) 9:54.559
2 C Irwin (Aprilia) +0.807s
3 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +25.456s
Fastest lap: Elkin 58.449s (93.127mph)
