Round-up of results from the 'Big 3 Series' finale at Kirkistown in Co Down

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 19:25 BST

A round-up of results in the King and Crown Prince of Kirkistown and President’s Cup races at the Co Down venue, which hosted round eight of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Ross Irwin claimed the King of Kirkistown title in the final points standings from Jonny Campbell, while Korie McGreevy was the Crown Prince of Kirkistown in the Supersport class and Christian Elkin secured the President’s Cup in the Supertwin category.

King of Kirkistown Superbike Race 1

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:26.318

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawsaki) leads Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) and Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) in the opening Superbike race at Kirkistown on Saturdayplaceholder image
Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawsaki) leads Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) and Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) in the opening Superbike race at Kirkistown on Saturday

2 R Irwin (Honda) +0.577s

3 J Campbell (Yamaha) +0.783s

4 R Gibson (BMW) +2.231s

5 A McBride (BMW) +17.20s

6 R Dobson (Suzuki) +17.281s

Fastest lap: Campbell 55.466s (98.136mph)

King of Kirkistown Superbike Race 2

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:25.696

2 R Irwin (Honda) +1.801s

3 J Campbell (Yamaha) +1.811s

4 R Gibson (BMW) +2.010s

5 R Dobson (Suzuki) +17.054s

6 D Matheson (BMW) +17.517s

Fastest lap: Campbell 55.822s (97.510mph)

Crown Prince of Kirkistown Race 2

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9:35.353

2 M Conlin (Ducati) +0.927s

3 C Elkin (Yamaha) 1.567s

4 J Campbell (Yamaha) +10.606s

5 L Hara (Yamaha) +24.159s

6 J Doy (Suzuki) +27.148s

Fastest lap: Conlin 55.607s (96.158mph)

Crown Prince of Kirkistown Race 1

*Result declared void due to technical issue with start lights

President’s Cup Supertwin Race 1

1 C Elkin (Kawasaki) 9:54.418

2 C Irwin (Aprilia) +3.890s

3 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +19.228s

Fastest lap: Elkin 58.601s (92.886mph)

President’s Cup Supertwin Race 2

1 C Elkin (Kawasaki) 9:54.559

2 C Irwin (Aprilia) +0.807s

3 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +25.456s

Fastest lap: Elkin 58.449s (93.127mph)

