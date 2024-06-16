Scott Swann celebrates his victory in the National Superstock 1000 race at Knockhill. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Scott Swann toasted a maiden British championship victory in Saturday’s National Superstock 1000 race at Knockhill in Scotland.

It was also a weekend to remember for Simon Reid, who earned his maiden podium in the class on Sunday with a fine runner-up finish in the second race.

Northern Ireland rider Swann won by 1.4s from championship leader Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW) in Saturday’s opener.

Swann took the lead on his Honda and never looked back as he went on to secure a dream success.

“The hard work that has went into getting this one is unbelievable from myself and everyone that helps me,” said Swann, whose father Michael was a highly successful racer. “I can’t thank everyone enough.

“Winning a race the way I’ve always wanted to from leading at the first corner to the chequered flag.

“I got my head down with the most concentration I ever had and just hit all my marks.”

Swann slid out of Sunday’s wet race, which was won by Todd after leader Joe Talbot tangled with a slower rider on the final lap and crashed out.

Reid – eighth in the first race – was promoted from third to second on the Cummins by Team IWR Honda, with David Allingham in fourth behind Matt Truelove.

“It’s a great feeling,” said runner-up Reid.

“Anybody that stands on a British championship podium definitely earns it and I just kept working, never gave up, and it’s just nice to give the team and everybody a podium – it feels great.”

Saltburn man Todd now leads the championship by 25 points from Allingham.

Swann is fourth, 38 points behind Todd, with Banbridge man Reid in eighth.

Todd was back in British championship action after winning his first race at the Isle of Man TT in the Superstock race before triumphing in the blue riband Senior on the Milwaukee BMW.

“I was almost thinking we’ll settle for second and was just ticking the laps away, being steady and not making any mistakes,” said Todd.

“The last few laps I noticed I was still pretty close to Joe [Talbot] and something switched in my head and I thought I want the win.

“I started putting the pressure on Joe coming onto the last lap and we should have had a straight battle there, but Joe got tangled up and it’s never nice to see.