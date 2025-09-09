A Scottish rider seriously injured at the British Superbike round at Donington Park is said to be in a “critical condition”.

Callum Grigor crashed on the approach to Goddards in the National Superstock 1000 race on Saturday, with his machine and himself colliding with Manx rider Nathan Harrison, who said he had sustained a fracture in his back and a broken femur.

Grigor was placed in an induced coma following the incident and is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

An update posted by Grigor Racing on social media said the 27-year-old was “surrounded by family and friends”.

Scottish rider Callum Grigor was invovled in a serious incident at the Donington Park British Superbike round on Saturday. (Photo: Grigor Racing)

“First of all we would like to say that we are blown away by the number of well wishes we’ve received on behalf of Callum, every single one is appreciated,” the post read. “Callum is receiving treatment in the ICU at Queens Medical Centre and is being held in a medically induced coma. “While he remains in a critical condition the staff are providing excellent care and making every effort to hold him in a steady state. “He has received a number of injuries which we won’t provide details on at this point. He is surrounded by his family and friends and we are all doing our best to remain positive. It is a comfort to know that he is loved by so many. “Our thoughts are also with Nathan and his loved ones

and we hope for a speedy recovery. “At this point it is our priority to support Callum and each other at this awful time and so we hope you can understand that, while we welcome them, we won’t [be] answering messages at this time. Be strong Callum G we love you!”