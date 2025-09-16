Honda Racing UK has confirmed the departure of team manager Havier Beltran with three rounds of the British Superbike Championship remaining.

The long-serving Honda stalwart has left Honda with ‘immediate effect’, although no further details relating to his surprise exit have been provided.

A statement from Honda read: “A Honda spokesperson has confirmed that Havier Beltran has left Honda employment with immediate effect.

“All operational questions should be referred to Neil Fletcher, the Head of Racing Department in HME.”

Former Honda Racing UK team manager Havier Beltran with John McGuinness after the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT was cancelled in June due to adverse weather. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Beltran’s association with Honda goes back to the 1990s, when he worked as a mechanic.

In June, Dean Harrison won both Superstock races at the Isle of Man TT to deliver Honda’s first victories at the event in a decade, while Honda also secured the Manufacturers’ Award.

At the time, Beltran said the success was “testament to the entire team”.

“To be so consistently in the hunt for victories at the Isle of Man TT is a testament to the entire team and to Dean Harrison’s abilities both as a rider and in his role of leading a development programme for both the Fireblade and CBR600RR,” he said.

“Working together with John McGuinness MBE, who was the first to recommend Dean as a possible signing for the team two years ago, he and our engineering team have moved mountains together and this is a deserved award.

“It is also gratifying to see so many of our customers achieving such strong results, and we congratulate them on a memorable TT fortnight.”

However, the team’s 2025 British Superbike challenge has not been so successful, with Tommy Bridewell – last year’s title runner-up – seventh in the standings heading into the opening Showdown round this weekend at Assen.

Bridewell sealed the team’s sole victory this season at Cadwell Park last month.