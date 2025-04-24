Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Reid says he has been left in a state of “shock” after losing his ride with IWR Racing in this year’s British Superbike Championship.

Reid, who hails from a famous motorcycling family with his father Brian a legendary road racer who won the TT Formula Two World Championship back-to-back in 1985 and ’86, was set to compete in the National Superstock 1000 series on Honda machinery.

Reid and fellow Northern Ireland rider Scott Swann, who has made the step up to BSB as a rookie for 2025, officially launched the Send My Bag by IWR Honda Team in March.

However, Reid was noticeably absent from the official BSB tests and has now confirmed that the agreement with Ian Woollacott Racing has been “terminated”.

Scott Swann (left) and Simon Reid unveiled the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda livery at a launch event in March. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

In a statement, the 29-year-old said: “Following a productive winter campaign in the Middle East and extensive preparation for the upcoming season, I regret to announce that I will no longer be competing with IWR Racing in the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

“Entering this season, I firmly believed I was in the strongest position of my career-both on and off the bike.

“I brought significant financial backing to the team secured through one of my personal sponsors as the team's title sponsor, combined with training harder than ever and clear focus, I was fully committed to contending at the front of the grid.

“Regrettably, despite my dedication and substantial contributions, the agreement with IWR Racing has been terminated prior to the opening round. This outcome has come as a great shock and disappointment to myself, my family, and the many supporters who have stood by me.”

Reid, who celebrated his maiden National Superstock 1000 podium last season, vowed that he would not be deterred by the setback, adding that he is already “pursuing new opportunities”.

Reid said: “While this development has been difficult to process, I understand that setbacks are part of professional motorsport.

“My passion for racing remains, and I am actively pursuing new opportunities to remain on the grid for the 2025 season. I continue to have full confidence in the value I bring to a team-not only in terms of performance, but also through professionalism and commitment.

“To my main sponsor, I extend my sincere gratitude for your belief and support. To all my loyal sponsors and supporters, thank you for your continued encouragement. This is merely a temporary setback.

“The drive and determination remain strong, and I will be ready when the next opportunity arises.”