Cork’s Mike Browne led the Supersport times on Tuesday at the Southern 100 on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Browne clocked the fastest lap of the evening so far at 101.104mph as conditions around the 4.25-mile Billown course began to improve after earlier rain.

He was four seconds clear of Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in second, with Michael Dunlop completing the front row in third on his MD Racing Yamaha after a best speed of 100.682mph.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan slotted into fourth on the Jackson Racing Honda with a speed of 100.122mph, while the top six was finalised by Jamie Williams and Joe Yeardsley.

Mike Browne claimed pole position in Supersport qualifying at the Southern 100 on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha. Dave Kneen/Pacemaker

The first race for Supersport machines is due to take place on Wednesday evening.