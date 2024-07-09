Southern 100: Mike Browne bags Supersport pole from Dominic Herbertson and Michael Dunlop
Browne clocked the fastest lap of the evening so far at 101.104mph as conditions around the 4.25-mile Billown course began to improve after earlier rain.
He was four seconds clear of Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in second, with Michael Dunlop completing the front row in third on his MD Racing Yamaha after a best speed of 100.682mph.
Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan slotted into fourth on the Jackson Racing Honda with a speed of 100.122mph, while the top six was finalised by Jamie Williams and Joe Yeardsley.
The first race for Supersport machines is due to take place on Wednesday evening.
In the Sidecar class, Isle of Man TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe clinched pole by only 0.053s from Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie, with Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau in third.
