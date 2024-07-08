The opening night of practice at the Southern 100 has been delayed due to a red flag incident. (File picture)

The opening night of the 69th Steam Packet Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been delayed due to a red flag incident involving three competitors at Ballakeighan.

The solo and Sidecar newcomers were undertaking their first laps in controlled conditions with travelling marshals when the session was halted at 18:31pm BST after one lap on Monday.

Manx Radio’s commentary team confirmed that medical crews are in attendance.

At 7:30pm, an updated confirmed that two riders had been taken to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas, while a third rider involved was “up and ok”.

The organisers intend to resume practice this evening at the Billown course.