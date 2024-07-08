Southern 100: Two riders taken to hospital after red flag incident during Newcomers practice laps
The solo and Sidecar newcomers were undertaking their first laps in controlled conditions with travelling marshals when the session was halted at 18:31pm BST after one lap on Monday.
Manx Radio’s commentary team confirmed that medical crews are in attendance.
At 7:30pm, an updated confirmed that two riders had been taken to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas, while a third rider involved was “up and ok”.
The organisers intend to resume practice this evening at the Billown course.
Last year, the Southern 100 was abandoned following the death of Irish rider Alan Connor and a race marshal, 66-year-old Liam Clarke, following an incident at the end of a Superbike qualifying session.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.