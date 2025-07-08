The opening races of the 2025 Steam Packet Southern 100 were hit by poor weather on Tuesday night.

Qualifying was successfully completed around the 4.25-mile Billown course on dry roads at the 70th anniversary meeting, but the first Superbike race was called off after the riders had completed their sighting lap following rain showers and fading light.

Michael Dunlop indicated that he felt conditions were unsuitable for the highest-powered Superbike machines and did not take his place on the front row of the grid on his MD Racing BMW.

Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney also seemed reluctant for the race to go ahead, although there appeared to be mixed views among the riders assembled on the start line.

Rob Hodson (SMT Paton) leads Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Paton) through Church Bends on the opening lap of the Supertwin race at the Steam Packet Southern 100 on Tuesday evening. The race was red flagged when rain began to fall on the second lap. (Photo by Stephen Davison)

Clerk of the Course Giles Olley took the decision not to proceed with the race.

It was revealed that Olley had ‘an agreement with three senior riders’ to provide feedback on the conditions, which helped him reach the decision.

However, after a delay it was announced that the Lightweight Supertwin race would go ahead shortly before 21:00 BST.

The race began with Wigan’s Rob Hodson taking the lead on the SMT Racing Paton from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Paton), but after the first lap rain began falling heavily and the red flag came out, bringing the evening to a conclusion.

Earlier, Todd led the Superbike qualifying session on his 8TEN Racing BMW with a lap of 115.644mph from Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison (115.159mph) and the Isle of Man’s Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) at 114.634mph.

Dunlop was fourth fastest with a lap of 112.908mph on his BMW.

The record 33-time TT winner topped the Supersport times with a 110mph lap on the Milwaukee Ducati from Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

A revised schedule may now be put in place for Wednesday evening, with the opening races for Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and Sidecar competitors on the programme. Roads will close from 18:00 BST.

On Thursday, the main race bill includes the blue riband Solo Championship race, which was won for the second time in 2024 by Todd from Dunlop after a thrilling duel.