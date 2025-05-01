Special Joey 25 exhibition opened at Ballymoney Museum ahead of celebration event to honour road racing legend's memory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has confirmed the free exhibition will open to the public from Tuesday, May 6 and will run daily from Monday to Saturday (9am-5pm) until August 30 (excluding bank holidays).
Five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion and 26-time Isle of Man TT winner Joey lost his life in a racing accident almost 25 years ago while competing in Estonia in July 2000.
To honour his memory, a special Joey 25 celebration event will be held in Ballymoney on Saturday, May 24, when many of his former rivals, team-mates and friends will ride 25 of his machines in a closed road parade through the Co Antrim town.
Among those confirmed to be taking part are multiple World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty.
The exhibition is part of the events organised to remember Joey, who is regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors.
The display in Ballymoney Museum showcases a unique collection of artifacts and memorabilia, many on loan from the Dunlop family archives and others loaned specifically for the special display.
Highlights include rare photographs, racing leathers, trophies, and personal items that chronicle Joey’s remarkable journey.
The racing leathers Joey wore during the 1981 Isle of Man TT, where riders wore all black as a protest, are also included.
The exhibition also features the gloves Joey wore when he lost the tip of his left-hand ring finger in a crash during the 1998 Tandragee 100 race meeting.
Joey’s wife, Linda said: “Joey’s memory lives on through the love and support of his fans and our community.
“This Joey 25 exhibition is a beautiful way to honour his life, and we’re grateful to Ballymoney Museum staff and the Council for making it happen.”
Visitors will be able to explore restored and original racing bikes, alongside interactive displays and video tributes that capture Joey’s courage, humility, and passion for the sport.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “We are deeply honoured to host this exhibition in Joey’s hometown.
“Joey Dunlop was not just a sporting legend but a beloved figure who put Ballymoney on the world stage. This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to his achievements and the profound impact he continues to have on our community and beyond.”
Born in Ballymoney in 1952, Joey was revered as the ‘King of the Roads’ and alongside his famous TT and world championship success, he won 13 times at the North West 200 and sealed a record 24 victories at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Joey also achieved 156 Irish road racing wins and beyond his racing prowess, he was honoured with an MBE in 1986 for Services to Motorcycling and an OBE in 1996, recognising his humanitarian work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.