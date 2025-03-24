A star-studded line-up of Joey Dunlop’s former rivals, team-mates and friends has been announced for a special event in Ballymoney celebrating the Ulster motorcycling legend’s legacy 25 years on from his passing.

The Joey 25 celebration, hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family, will be held on Saturday, May 24.

In a unique closed road parade, 25 of Joey’s former racing machines will be ridden through the Co Antrim town in honour of the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion, in what will be the largest-ever display of Joey’s motorcycles.

World Superbike legends Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea were previously confirmed to be taking part, with a host of other names announced at the media launch of the event in Ballymoney Museum.

Members of Joey Dunlop's family pictured at the launch of the 'Joey 25' Day media launch. Included are Joey's wife Linda, his son Gary, daughter Joanne and husband, Michael plus two of his grandchildren, Remy and Hudson. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

These include Joey’s former Honda Britain team-mate Leon Haslam and his son and ex-British Superbike champion Leon, double World Formula 2 champion Brian Reid, North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley, BSB title contender and record 11-time NW200 Superbike race winner Glenn Irwin, multiple Irish champion Michael Swann, Adrian Coates and Jeremy McWilliams.

Other leading names include Alan Irwin, Trevor Steele, Con Law, Ray McCullough and Leslie McMaster for the one-of-a-kind anniversary event.

A stellar contingent of road racing talent will feature Irish road racing’s most successful ever rider Ryan Farquhar plus multiple Isle of Man TT and North West 200 winners Michael Rutter, Bruce Anstey, Phillip McCallen, Adrian Archibald, and Ian Simpson, as well as Irish champions Paul Robinson, James Courtney, Denis McCullough, Steve Cull, and Michael McGarrity.

More big-name riders, as yet unconfirmed, may be added to the line-up, with plans in motion to fly some riders in from the Isle of Man, where they would be preparing for the start of TT practice week.

The Joey 25 celebration event in Ballymoney on May 24 will honour the legacy of motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop

It’s expected that the Dunlop family will be represented in the parade by Joey’s daughter Donna McLean and Michael McCammond, husband of Joey’s youngest daughter, Joanne.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to remember Joey than with an event in his home town,” said Joey’s wife, Linda.

“This milestone anniversary is a poignant time for our family, and we’re deeply grateful to the local council for organising this event.

"Seeing so many of Joey’s original bikes displayed and ridden through the town is truly special.”

Joey Dunlop sprays the champagne after winning the Formula 1 race at his final Isle of Man TT in 2000. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

A few weeks before his fatal accident in 2000, Joey clinched a final hat-trick during a memorable week at the TT, including a famous victory in the Formula 1 race on the Vimto Demo Honda SP-1.