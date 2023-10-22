England’s Charlie Nesbitt won the 46th Sunflower Trophy race for the first time at Bishopscourt in County Down to seal a Sunday Superbike double.

The 22-year-old British Superbike rider took the lead into the first corner from last year’s champion Richard Kerr and gradually eased away at the front on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Swindon man Nesbitt adds his name to an illustrious list of past winners of the J.A.S. Finlay Sunflower Trophy, including Joey Dunlop – the inaugural winner in 1977 – and fellow greats such as Steve Hislop, Ron Haslam and six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Nesbitt, who won the opening Superbike race on Sunday from Donegal man Kerr, eventually wrapped up the win by 3.9s after 12 laps.

Sunflower Trophy winner Charlie Nesbitt (Hawk Racing Honda) celebrates his victory with (left) runner-up, Richard Kerr (AMD Motorsport Honda) and third-placed Danny Kent (Mar-Train Yamaha) at Bishopscourt.

“It feels mega and these races mean a lot; it helps everyone out because it’s good seat time for me and it’s good promotion for the club,” said Nesbitt.“I didn’t have a pit board so I was trying to use everyone else’s to find out what lap I was on!

“I was actually using Richard’s [Kerr] but I didn’t know what the gap was behind me – I just kept seeing ‘0’, so I just kept going and going.

“I’m really happy with today and looking forward to next year already."

Kerr dug deep on his AMD Motorsport Honda Superstock machine to fend off a determined challenge from 2015 Moto3 world champion Danny Kent, who was making his debut on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha this weekend.

Charlie Nesbitt won the 46th Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt in County Down for the first time on the Hawk Racing Honda on Sunday

The duo were separated by only 0.086s on the line as their battle for the runner-up spot went down to the wire.

National Superstock 1000 rider Scott Swann produced an eye-catching ride on his Yamaha R1 to claim fourth, almost seven seconds further back, with BSB frontrunner Lee Jackson in fifth on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Jonny Campbell rounded out the top six in the headline race on the Magic Bullet Yamaha ahead of British Supersport rider Tom Booth-Amos on the 600cc Gearlink Kawasaki.

Booth-Amos won Sunday’s Supersport race and broke the absent Richard Cooper’s day-old lap record for the class as he prevailed in a race-long battle with Eunan McGlinchey.

Nottingham’s Cooper and his BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha team-mate Dean Harrison had prior commitments and were unable to compete in Sunday’s race action after the event was postponed by a day due to adverse weather on Friday.

Cooper doubled up in the Supersport races on Saturday, smashing Glenn Irwin’s 2014 lap record and beating Booth-Amos twice, with Harrison third in each race.

However, Booth-Amos raised the bar with a new record lap in 1m 07.072s (97.901mph) in Sunday’s non-championship encounter, which he won from fellow British Supersport rider McGlinchey by 1.1s.