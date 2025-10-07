The Sunflower Trophy short circuit races will bring the curtain down on the Irish motorcycling season from October 24-25.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end-of-season showpiece at Bishopscourt in Co Down traditionally attracts riders from the British championship, who go up against the regulars from the Ulster Superbike Championship.

BSB rider Charlie Nesbitt has won the prestigious trophy for the past two years, taking victory in 2024 from Northern Ireland’s David Allingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on this year’s line-up for the Hillsborough Club’s meeting will be available soon.

Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) leads David Allingham (SMS/NIcholl Oils BMW) in the Sunflower Trophy race in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 24

Qualifying from approximately 9am (12-minute sessions)

1 Pre Injection 600 & 1000cc

2 Supertwins and Production Twins

3 Superbike Pro Session 1

4 Superbike Cup

5 Sidecars

6 Supersport Pro Session 1

7 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300

8 Supersport Cup

9 MotoOne

10 Superbike Pro Session 2

11 Supersport Pro Session 2

Friday Race Schedule

1 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono (8 ;aps)

2 Supersport Pro (10 laps)

3 Superbike Cup/Pre Injection (8 laps)

Lunch Break

4 Supersport Cup (8 laps)

5 Superbike Pro (10 laps)

6 Sidecars (8 laps)

7 MotoOne (8 laps)

8 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300

Saturday, October 25

Morning arm-up from 9:15am (10-minute sessions)

1 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono

2 Superbike Pro

3 Supersport Pro

Race Schedule

1 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300 (8 laps)

2 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono 300 (8 laps)

3 Superbike Pro (10 laps)

4 Supersport Cup 300 (8 laps)

5 Superbike Cup/Pre Injection 300 (8 laps)

Lunch Break

6 MotoOne 300 (8 laps)

7 Sunflower Trophy (10 laps)

8 Sidecars 300 (8 laps)