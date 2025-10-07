Sunflower Trophy practice and race schedule for end-of-season Irish motorcycling showpiece at Bishopscourt in Co Down
The end-of-season showpiece at Bishopscourt in Co Down traditionally attracts riders from the British championship, who go up against the regulars from the Ulster Superbike Championship.
BSB rider Charlie Nesbitt has won the prestigious trophy for the past two years, taking victory in 2024 from Northern Ireland’s David Allingham.
Details on this year’s line-up for the Hillsborough Club’s meeting will be available soon.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 24
Qualifying from approximately 9am (12-minute sessions)
1 Pre Injection 600 & 1000cc
2 Supertwins and Production Twins
3 Superbike Pro Session 1
4 Superbike Cup
5 Sidecars
6 Supersport Pro Session 1
7 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300
8 Supersport Cup
9 MotoOne
10 Superbike Pro Session 2
11 Supersport Pro Session 2
Friday Race Schedule
1 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono (8 ;aps)
2 Supersport Pro (10 laps)
3 Superbike Cup/Pre Injection (8 laps)
Lunch Break
4 Supersport Cup (8 laps)
5 Superbike Pro (10 laps)
6 Sidecars (8 laps)
7 MotoOne (8 laps)
8 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300
Saturday, October 25
Morning arm-up from 9:15am (10-minute sessions)
1 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono
2 Superbike Pro
3 Supersport Pro
Race Schedule
1 Lightweight Supersport/Moto3/Supersport 300 (8 laps)
2 Supertwins/Production Twins/Supermono 300 (8 laps)
3 Superbike Pro (10 laps)
4 Supersport Cup 300 (8 laps)
5 Superbike Cup/Pre Injection 300 (8 laps)
Lunch Break
6 MotoOne 300 (8 laps)
7 Sunflower Trophy (10 laps)
8 Sidecars 300 (8 laps)
9 Supersport Pro (10 laps)