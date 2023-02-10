A statement from the organisers late on Thursday night confirmed the decision, with the club saying there was ‘no option’ other than to cancel the national road race, which was due to take place at the end of April.

The statement said: “On behalf of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd it is with regret that I confirm that the 2023 Around A Pound Tandragee 100 has been cancelled.

“This decision is in part due to the untenable increase in premium quoted for insurance as a result of turbulence within the insurance industry.

This year's Tandragee 100 has been cancelled due as rising insurance costs take toll.

“This was not just a significant increase but an increase of over three times the premium for 2022 and with the added pressure of a substantial excess figure, should a claim arise, that is again insurmountable.”

The club said logistical costs would be up to 25 per cent higher than in 2022 but that it was hoped the race would return in 2023.

“In addition to the position regarding insurance, we have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out, the potential costs for all of the logistics are likely to be up to 25 per cent higher than in 2022,” the statement added.

“Further requirements to secure a road closing order and there is limited time remaining to co-ordinate all the necessary activities.

“These challenges have all combined to leave the Club in the position that we have no option but to cancel the event.

“As a Club we are very disappointed, however we are committed to do everything we can to bring this awe inspiring event back in 2024.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our

competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.”

A meeting was held on Thursday evening to discuss the insurance crisis, which has placed Irish motorcycling events in jeopardy this year.