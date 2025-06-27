Michael Dunlop set the fastest ever qualifying lap at the Tandragee 100 on Friday to seal Superbike pole on his MD Racing BMW.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop is competing at the Ulster road race for the first time since 2013, when he claimed a Superbike double on a Honda Fireblade.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner underscored his pedigree by lapping at 107.97mph (2m 58.174s) around the undulating 5.3-mile course to set the quickest ever qualifying lap at the 61st running of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Irishman Derek Sheils held the previous fastest qualifying time of 2m 59.435s (107.212mph), which he set on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki in 2018. Sheils is not competing this weekend after scaling down his racing activities.

Michael Dunlop set a record qualifying lap on his MD Racing BMW at the Tandragee 100 on Friday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The outright lap record was set in 2018 by Dan Kneen at 109.609mph (2m 55.511s).

Dunlop was 2.786s ahead of Skerries rider Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), who lapped at 106.308mph.

Mike Browne was next with Manx star Conor Cummins fourth fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at 105.035mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge’s Shaun Anderson (Team Classic Suzuki) was fifth fastest ahead of the Isle of Man’s Marcus Simpson and Joe Yeardsley, with Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan qualifying eighth on his Yamaha R1.

Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop had an issue with the Milwaukee Ducati in Supersport qualifying at the Tandragee 100 on Friday. (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop had issues in Supersport qualifying with his Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 but later completed a lap on the machine at the rear of the Senior Support session.

A non-championship Supersport race is scheduled over four laps on Friday evening along with a non-championship Senior Support race.

In the Classic Superbikes, Anderson topped the times on the Wiz Norton from Darryl Tweed.