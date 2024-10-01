Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team Ireland produced a battling performance at the FIM Sidecarcross and Quadcross of Nations in the Czech Republic.

On the spectacular and challenging 1.586m hard pack Loket Grand Prix track, Neil Campbell/Scott Grahame, Gary Moulds/Paul Horton and Jonny Wilson/Andrew Rowan rode their hearts out, finishing all three 30- minute-plus two-lap motos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening race of three – won by French brothers Killian and Evan Prunier – Moulds and Horton (WSP/Zabel) claimed 15th with Wilson and Rowan (WSP/Honda) in 17th.

Race two saw Campbell and passenger Scott Grahame having to battle through from the back of the field after a mechanical issue with their WSP/Zabel on lap one forced them to make a pit-stop.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Ireland finished eighth overall at the Sidecarcross of Nations in the Czech Republic: Picture: Maurice Montgomery

They crossed the line in 13th with Wilson and Rowan 17th behind the race winners, Latvian twins Daniels and Bruno Lielbardis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Champions Marvin Vanluchene and Robbe De Veene from Belgium won the final race with Team Ireland riders Campbell and Grahame again claiming 13th and Moulds and Horton in 15th. The Netherlands were the overall winners.

Campbell was still smiling after a tough day’s work: “I had two good starts and two good runs. After the problem in race one I got a good start from the back row in race two and came up through. Gary let me past when I caught him and I just brought it home.

"We have been outside the top ten in recent years so we will take eighth and see what we can do next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Ireland quad riders Mark McLernon, Gordon Gilchrist, Kyle Murphy and Paul Edgar

Wilson reckoned it was one of the best weekends he has ever had at the ‘Nations’, adding: “Yes, it was amazing. We did it.”

Although exhausted, Moulds was in great spirits after the final race and hinted that maybe this year would be his last ‘Nations’ appearance.

He said: “I’m happy enough with eighth and we are home in one piece. If it is my last it’s not a bad way to go out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the event started, team manager Jim Reid had to unexpectedly return home after his father passed away and Louise Wilson, a regular sidecar competitor at home, stepped in.

Hillsborough rider Mark McLernon crashed out of the opening Quad race at Turn 1 before being run over by Lithuanian Domantas Vaznys. McLernon was OK after this incident but took no further part in the meeting. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

She said: “It was an honour to manage this team. It was daunting at times however with riders, mechanics and everyone involved in the team helping, we came through by Sunday evening with an eighth place. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ireland’s quad team lost their number one rider Mark McLernon at the first corner of the opening race in a nasty accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he was taken to hospital the Hillsborough rider was not seriously injured and returned to the track but took no further part.

“I clipped the rear of another rider into Turn one and flipped the bike,” McLernon explained. “It was a long way to go to not even get one lap of racing. Unfortunate, but that’s racing sometimes.”

Team GB finished second in the Sidecarcross of Nations and were the first winners of the Gordon Ringland Memorial Trophy, which was presented by the Sidecarcross Team Ireland to the FIM in Czech Republic.

Rookies Kyle Murphy and Paul Edgar battled to the end with decent results in their first ‘Nations’ event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team finished 14th overall behind the unbeaten USA team of Joel Hetrick, Brandon Hoag and Bryce Ford.

Murphy said: “It was a great experience. I just wasn’t used to riding the long races and I was a bit disappointing fading near the end.

"Racing against the best in the world made it a very good weekend and hopefully we will be back next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgar was equally pleased with his debut, saying: “It was my first ‘Nations’ and overall I enjoyed it. They are long motos and with the track cutting up pretty rough it was tough.