Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heading into the final two races of the series the 15-year-old Ulster rider was lying third overall in the standings and after qualifying third fastest out of 70 starters, which were split into two groups, hopes were high to secure a top three finish.

Unfortunately in motocross things do not always go to plan.

In his opening race, McCullough – riding the Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing machine – made a good start and was inside the top five heading into Turn 2 before getting caught in a pile-up with two Yamaha riders.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole McCullough from Castlederg finished fourth overall in the Italian Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a badly bent and twisted front end on his machine he fought his way back into the points, finishing 17th.

In race two McCullough made another good start holding seventh place at the end of lap one on the wet and rutted Mantova GP circuit. He moved into fifth on the second lap and was hunting down the leaders before eventually finishing fifth by the chequered flag, five seconds down on fourth place finisher Mano Fauro from France on the factory Yamaha.

“I was happy with my riding and pace again on Sunday but unfortunately the second turn pile-up in race one was unavoidable and dropped me to fourth overall in the championship standings,” said McCullough, who was placed behind Dutch WZ KTM rider Gyan Doensen in the overall standings.

“Nevertheless, the last two weekends’ racing has proved my pace is right where we want it to be so early in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The switch to Fantic machinery and the support from Maddii Racing in Italy has been a very good move, enabling me to battle with the factory teams and riders in Europe ahead of the opening European 125 race in Sardinia on April 6-7.”