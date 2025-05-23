Thousands of supporters are set to converge on Ballymoney tomorrow for a special event honouring the legacy of Northern Ireland motorcycling icon Joey Dunlop, almost 25 years on from his tragic death.

The free-to-attend Joey 25 celebration day has been organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family.

Recognised as one of Ulster’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors, the 48-year-old died following an accident while competing at a race meeting at Tallinn in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

Joey famously won 26 races at the Isle of Man TT and was a five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion between 1982 and 1986.

Joey Dunlop on the podium at the Isle of Man TT in 2000 after winning his 26th and final race at the event. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

As the 25th anniversary of his untimely passing approaches in July, a series of special events are planned in his home town to celebrate his life.

These include an exclusive Parade of Champions, when 25 of Joey’s former racing motorcycles will be ridden by many of his past team-mates, rivals and friends, including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty.

Roads in Ballymoney town centre will close at 5pm for the parade, which takes place between 6pm and 8pm.

The event will be broadcast live around the world on Greenlight Television’s King of the Roads TV platform from 6pm.

Joey's wife Linda, and daughter Joanne and family at the Joey 25 lauch in March

Joey’s wife, Linda Dunlop, said: “Joey was a local hero and an international icon, and this live stream ensures that fans everywhere can join us in celebrating his extraordinary legacy.

“This event is a heartfelt, deeply personal tribute to Joey, and we’re delighted that we will share this special day with his fans worldwide.”

The programme of events includes the Joey Dunlop Stage and Bike Display from 1pm-10pm at Joey’s Bar at Seymour Street (Fan Zone 3), where a Meet the Riders session and entertainment will be provided from 2pm-6pm.

There will also be autograph signings at Fan Zone 3 and Fan Zone 1 (Townhead Street car park).

The Joey Dunlop Paddock Parade of Champions will run from 1pm-6pm at Fan Zone 2 (Dalriada School car park), while the Joey Dunlop Bike Exhibition, Food Village and Family Entertainment will be held from 1pm-10pm at Townhead Street car park.