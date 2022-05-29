TT 2022: Davey Todd sets Superbike pace from Dean Harrison | Michael Dunlop leads Supersport times | Newcomer Glenn Irwin off to flying start

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider finished as the runner-up four times in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes at the NW200 earlier this month, where Todd also claimed the Supersport and Superstock lap records.

And he was quickly up to speed as the TT roared into life for the first time in three years, with dry and sunny weather prevalent round the Mountain Course.

Todd, who is competing at the TT for only the third time, set the pace with a lap of 127.492mph after two laps on his Superbike machine, putting him 4.262s ahead of 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki), who lapped at 126.98mph after completing three laps.

Davey Todd at Ballaugh Bridge on the Milenco Padgett's Honda Superstock machine.

Sam West (The Street Diner BMW) completed four laps on his Superbike machine and slotted into third with a speed of 125.22mph, while 23-time winner John McGuinness was fourth quickest on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at 124.955mph.

James Hillier was next on the OMG Yamaha at 124.831mph ahead of Milwaukee BMW’s Ian Hutchinson in sixth, who lapped at 124.66mph.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward was seventh fastest on the KTS Steadplan Yamaha (124.522mph) with Michael Dunlop in eighth on the Hawk Racing Suzuki (124.469mph).

Dunlop, who did two laps on his Superbike, switched to Metzeler tyres after Dunlop Tyres withdrew its rear slick tyre at the TT on safety grounds when several riders, including the Ulsterman, experienced issues with the tyre coming apart at the North West 200.

Michael Dunlop topped the Supersport times on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Newcomer Glenn Irwin made the most of the afternoon qualifying session, first completing five laps on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine and setting his best speed at 121.535mph, which placed him ninth in the Superstock standings.

Irwin also managed two laps on his Fireblade Superbike and improved his best time again, upping his pace to 122.616mph, which left the 32-year-old 13th in the Superbike standings. The Northern Ireland rider now holds the honour of setting the fastest newcomer laps. Hickman – who holds the title of fastest newcomer with a 129mph lap – managed a best speed of 115mph during his first ever laps on in 2014 on the Ice Valley BMW.

Ballymoney rider Dunlop shot to the top of the times on his MD Racing Yamaha in the Supersport class with a lap of 124.10mph. Coward was second quickest at 123.31mph followed by Hickman (122.949mph), who was riding the PHR/Trooper Beer Triumph 765 for the first time after he was unable to compete on the machine at the North West 200 due to different regulations.

Harrison (122.042mph), Hillier (121.494mph) and Lee Johnston (122120.846mph) on the Ashcourt Yamaha completed the top six.

Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin set the fastest ever newcomer qualifying lap as he made his Isle of Man TT debut.

Outright lap record holder Hickman concentrated on his Superstock machine and led the way at 126.49mph, which was the third fastest lap overall. The FHO Racing rider did one lap on his BMW M1000RR Superbike, but was down in 24th place with a lap of 119.467mph after an issue with the bike which affected first and second gear.

Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) was second fastest in the Superstock class at 126.19mph ahead of team-mate Todd, who lapped at 126.072mph. McGuinness (125.527mph) and Waterford’s Brian McCormack on the FHO Racing BMW (123.115mph) were the top five.

In the Supertwin class, Coward (KTS Steadplan Kawasaki) was fastest at 117.57mph from Dunlop on the Paton (116.63mph), with Gary Johnson third (115.94mph) on the Dafabet Kawasaki.

Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley (112.426mph) led the Sidecar times from Ben and Tom Birchall (111.908mph).