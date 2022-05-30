TT 2022: Monday qualifying red-flagged after Sam West crashes at Laurel Bank | Peter Hickman clocks 130mph to top Superbike times | Sidecar practice cancelled

West was reported to be conscious at the scene and has sustained leg and hand injuries. The session was red-flagged due to a fire as a result of the incident, which has now been extinguished.

The Sidecar session, due to have followed the solo machines, has now been cancelled.

A number or riders were involved in incidents, including Skerries man Michael Sweeney, who was reported as conscious, while James Chawke came off at Union Mills and was described as okay. Jonathan Perry was also a faller at Cruickshanks and was also said to be okay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman on the Gas Monkey BMW Superbike at Ballaugh Bridge.

Earlier, Peter Hickman set the first 130mph lap of 2022 to top the Superbike times on the Gas Monkey BMW M1000RR.

Hickman, the outright lap record holder, clocked a speed of 129.37mph from a standing start before upping his pace to 130.719mph on his second lap.

Dean Harrison was second fastest at 129.58mph on his DAO Racing Kawasaki Superbike, with Sunday pacesetter Davey Todd third fastest overall on his Milenco by Padgett’s Superstock Honda at 129.58mph.