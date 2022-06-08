TT 2022: Peter Hickman seals eighth win with Supertwin success | Heartbreak for Michael Dunlop on last lap | Maiden rostrum for Paul Jordan | Lee Johnston seals runner-up spot

The two Paton riders were locked in battle throughout the opening two laps of the Mountain Course, with never less than one second between them as the race became a two-way battle for victory.

A grandstand finish was on the cards on the third and final lap when Hickman held a slender lead of 0.5s over the Northern Ireland rider.

However, Dunlop was reported to have slowed through Laurel Bank and the 33-year-old, who won the corresponding TT race on the Italian Paton machine in 2018 and 2019, was forced out after he was eventually black-flagged after stopping to make adjustments.

Peter Hickman won the Supertwin race on Wednesday on the VAS Engine Paton for his eighth Isle of Man TT victory.

The Ulster rider’s misfortune left Hickman clear to wrap up his first Supertwin victory by a commanding margin of 1m 49.281s on the VAS Engine Paton from Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Aprilia), who was joined on the rostrum by Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki).

It was Hickman's third victory of this year's TT festival following his Superbike and Superstock triumphs on the Gas Monkey Garage BMW by FHO Racing machines.

Magherafelt man Jordan, 23.2s behind Johnston, was celebrating his first rostrum finish at the TT after he held off newcomer Pierre Yves Bian (VAS Engine Paton) for the final spot on the podium by 6.9s.

Michael Rutter took fifth on the ILR/Coverdale Paton with Rob Hodson completing the top six on the Dafabet Kawasaki.

Michael Dunlop was forced out on the final lap of the Supertwin TT on his Paton as he battled with Peter Hickman for the win.

Jamie Coward was a retirement from third place on the KTS/Steadplan Kawasaki on the second lap.