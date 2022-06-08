TT 2022: Thursday's racing postponed due to inclement weather | Revised Friday schedule to follow

A revised schedule for Senior race day on Friday (June 10) is now being finalised.
The second Supersport race was initially called off on Wednesday evening as a result of the weather.
The Supertwin race went ahead on Wednesday, which was won by Peter Hickman for his third victory of TT 2022, with Northern Ireland riders Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan completing the top three.
Michael Dunlop, winner of the first Supersport race on Monday, retired on the last lap of the Supertwin encounter as he battled for the lead with Hickman.