TT 2022: Thursday's racing postponed due to inclement weather | Revised Friday schedule to follow

The TT organisers have confirmed that Thursday's Monster Energy Supersport race has been called off due to inclement weather on the Isle of Man.

By Kyle White
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:19 pm

A revised schedule for Senior race day on Friday (June 10) is now being finalised.

The second Supersport race was initially called off on Wednesday evening as a result of the weather.

The Supertwin race went ahead on Wednesday, which was won by Peter Hickman for his third victory of TT 2022, with Northern Ireland riders Lee Johnston and Paul Jordan completing the top three.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) and Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Yamaha) at Ballacraine in Monday's opening Supersport TT.

Michael Dunlop, winner of the first Supersport race on Monday, retired on the last lap of the Supertwin encounter as he battled for the lead with Hickman.

