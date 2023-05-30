No specific details were revealed in relation to which banned substance Lowther tested positive for in the random test.

He has been banned from taking part in the TT and the matter will now be dealt with by the Auto Cycle Union – the governing body of the sport in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, a statement issued by ACU Events Ltd said: “The Isle of Man TT Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.

Sidecar passenger Jake Lowther has been banned from TT 2023 over a failed drugs test