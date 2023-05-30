News you can trust since 1737
TT 2023: Sidecar passenger banned over failed drugs test

Sidecar passenger Jake Lowther has been excluded from the 2023 Isle of Man TT after failing a drugs test.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 30th May 2023, 23:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 23:39 BST

No specific details were revealed in relation to which banned substance Lowther tested positive for in the random test.

He has been banned from taking part in the TT and the matter will now be dealt with by the Auto Cycle Union – the governing body of the sport in the UK.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by ACU Events Ltd said: “The Isle of Man TT Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.

Sidecar passenger Jake Lowther has been banned from TT 2023 over a failed drugs testSidecar passenger Jake Lowther has been banned from TT 2023 over a failed drugs test
“As per their anti-doping policy the ACU may impose a suspension on competition for individuals found to be contravening these rules.”