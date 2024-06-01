Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bathams Racing rider Craig Neve is recovering following a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on Friday.

The 33-year-old English rider came off his Triumph 765 at Greeba.

Neve, who rides for Michael Rutter’s team, was ‘bashed about in the incident’.

He had earlier posted the third fastest time in afternoon qualifying in the Superstock class on the Bathams Honda at 129.448mph.

Lincolnshire's Craig Neve came off the Bathams Racing Triumph during Supersport qualifying on Friday

In a statement, the Bathams team said they hoped Neve would return to action soon.

“During a positive qualifying session for Craig Neve, in which he posted the 3rd best time in the Superstock class, he suffered a crash at Greeba on his Supersport machine,” the statement said.

“Craig has been bashed about, but is ok, and we’re hoping he’ll be back on the bike soon.”

Neve provided an update via social media, saying the crash had knocked him ‘back a few steps for race week’.

He added: “I’m just back from Noble’s, not feeling great but maybe we can give it a go tomorrow [opening Supersport race].

"Apologies to all sponsors it’s a very disappointing time.”