Davey Todd jumped to the top of the Superbike timesheets at the Isle of Man TT on the second day of qualifying with a 131mph lap on the Milwaukee BMW.

Practice resumed after the weather forced the abandonment of Tuesday’s session and Todd immediately upped the pace on the M1000RR, setting the quickest lap of the week so far from a standing start at 131.821mph to edge out Monday’s pacesetter Michael Dunlop (131.729mph).

Ballymoney man Dunlop was only 0.718s down on Todd after lapping at 131.729mph on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Dunlop pulled in after his first lap of 130.342mph to make some adjustments before venturing back out and firing in a 131mph lap.

Todd went straight through after his opening Superbike lap but was slightly slower than his standing start effort, lapping at 131.74mph.

On a cold and overcast evening, conditions were still less than perfect with strong winds on the Mountain section and some damp patches remaining after Tuesday’s rain.

Outright lap record holder Peter Hickman lapped at 129.339mph on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW from a standing start before pulling in and going out on his Superstock machine.

Hickman went out for a second lap on his Superbike and clocked 130.804mph to go third fastest behind Todd and Dunlop, 7.294s down.

John McGuinness was fourth on the Honda Racing UK machine with a speed of 129.269mph with Aussie Josh Brookes next (Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW) at 129.205mph.

Dean Harrison retired at Parliament Square on his opening lap on the factory Honda. The Bradford man managed to get back to the Grandstand and went out for a lap on his Superstock machine.

David Johnson was sixth fastest (Platinum Club Kawasaki) at 128.35mph with Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson in seventh on the Team Classic Suzuki with a lap of 127.376mph ahead of Dominic Herbertson, who did 126.476mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Todd topped the Superstock times at 130.439mph from Hickman (129.723mph), with Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco Padgett’s Honda) third with a speed of 129.286mph.