Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Injured TT rider Jack Petrie’s team has provided an update on his condition after his crash in the second Supertwin race on Saturday.

Petrie, from Christchurch on the south coast of Dorset, came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s on the second lap.

The incident resulted in a red-flag stoppage and a result was declared.

Petrie is being treated in Aintree hospital in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English rider Jack Petrie was injured in a crash in the second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: CJS Photography

In a statement on social media, the People’s Bike.com said he remained in a stable condition.

It read: ‘Thanks to everyone who has messaged to ask about Jack & to check in with us as a team, it’s very much appreciated.

“Jack is stable & is continuing to receive treatment in Aintree hospital. We will provide further updates as & when it’s appropriate to do so, we hope you all understand.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all of the Marshals who were present on Saturday at Jack’s accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t put into words how grateful we are for everything you did, saying thank you just doesn’t seem enough but we are absolutely in awe of you all.”

Petrie made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2023 and claimed a best result of 22nd in the Supertwin class and a fastest lap of 117.9mph in the second Supersport race.