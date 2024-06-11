TT 2024: Jack Petrie 'continuing to receive treatment' in Aintree hospital - update from team after red-flag crash
Petrie, from Christchurch on the south coast of Dorset, came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s on the second lap.
The incident resulted in a red-flag stoppage and a result was declared.
Petrie is being treated in Aintree hospital in Liverpool.
In a statement on social media, the People’s Bike.com said he remained in a stable condition.
It read: ‘Thanks to everyone who has messaged to ask about Jack & to check in with us as a team, it’s very much appreciated.
“Jack is stable & is continuing to receive treatment in Aintree hospital. We will provide further updates as & when it’s appropriate to do so, we hope you all understand.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all of the Marshals who were present on Saturday at Jack’s accident.
“We can’t put into words how grateful we are for everything you did, saying thank you just doesn’t seem enough but we are absolutely in awe of you all.”
Petrie made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2023 and claimed a best result of 22nd in the Supertwin class and a fastest lap of 117.9mph in the second Supersport race.
He crashed out of the opening Supersport TT race this year escaping unhurt and finished 43rd in the second race on Saturday on his Yamaha R6 with a best lap of 115.918mph.
